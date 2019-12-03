GOWEN, Mich. - A 42-year-old man was killed in a farming accident yesterday evening.

According to the Montcalm County Sheriff's Office, it happened just after 7 p.m. on S Johnson Road in Gowen.

Jacob Fruchey was attempting to auger holes into the frozen ground near a sheep barn to relieve flooding from the melting snow. Investigators believe Fruchey's thick clothing was caught by the auger and he was unable to get free.

He was found by his wife around 7 p.m., she called 911. Montcalm Township Fire personnel and the Montcalm County Sheriff's Office arrived at approximately 7:15 p.m. and found the tractor and auger still running. Fruchey was pronounced dead at the scene.

Alcohol or drugs are not believed to be contributing factors in the incident.

