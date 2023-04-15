x
20-year-old killed in Grand Rapids shooting Friday night

Another victim was located nearby, a 15-year-old boy, whose injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.
Credit: Jacob Feuerstein, WZZM

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man was killed in a shooting Friday night, Grand Rapids Police say.

The shooting happened around 8 p.m. in the 2100 block of Batchawana Drive SE. 

When police arrived, they found a 20-year-old man with life-threatening injuries. He was transferred to the hospital where he later died.

Another victim was located nearby, a 15-year-old boy, whose injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening. 

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Grand Rapids Police Department or Silent Observer. Detectives can be reached at (616) 456-3380 or tips can be sent anonymously through Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345 or www.silentobserver.org.

    

