Man killed in Ionia County crash

The man was driving a 2014 Ford Taurus eastbound at a high rate of speed when the vehicle veered off the road and rolled multiple times, according to police.

IONIA COUNTY, Mich. — A 31-year-old Woodland man was killed early Sunday morning in a single-vehicle crash.

Police say the crash occurred around 12:33 a.m. on E David Highway in Portland Township. The man was driving a 2014 Ford Taurus eastbound at a high rate of speed when the vehicle veered off the road and rolled multiple times, according to police.

The man was declared dead at the scene. Police say he was not wearing a seatbelt, and alcohol and drugs appear to be a factor in this crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

Related video:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.