40-year-old man killed in Wright Twp. after crashing snowmobile into tree

Investigators say it happened at a private residence.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A 40-year-old man has died Friday night following a crash near Marne, says the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office.

The incident happened after 5:30 p.m. in the backyard of a private residence on Arthur Street near 16th Ave.

Investigators say the victim was driving a 1995 Arctic Cat Cougar snowmobile when he lost control and collided with a tree.

They also say he was wearing a helmet.

Wright Tallmadge Fire and Life EMS attended to him on the scene, but his injuries were fatal.

