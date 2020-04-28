KENT COUNTY, Mich. — A man died after being run over by a tractor, the Kent County Sheriff's Office said.

Police received a call around 8:45 p.m. about a tractor doing donuts in a field near 84th Street and Breton Avenue. Deputies arrived to the scene and said it appeared the operator of the tractor was laying in the field and he had been run over.

The tractor was doing donuts until it broke free from the implement it was carrying and crashed into a a fire truck on the scene, police said. There was no one in the fire truck at the time.

The man who was killed is presumed to be the only occupant of the tractor. Police have not identified the man yet.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

