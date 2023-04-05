Man killed in single vehicle crash in Montcalm County

The crash happened at about 11:30 a.m. on Country Farm Road near Huck Drive in Sydney Township, the Montcalm County Sheriff's Office said.

MONTCALM COUNTY, Mich. — A man from Howard City is dead after his truck left the road and hit a tree late Tuesday night.

The crash happened at about 11:30 a.m. on Country Farm Road near Huck Drive in Sydney Township, the Montcalm County Sheriff's Office said.

An investigation of the crash site indicated that a 1997 Ford Ranger pickup truck gradually left the roadway and traveled some 200 yards before hitting a tree.

Police say that when first responders arrived, they found a 32-year-old man still inside the truck.

Responders pronounced the man dead at the scene after attempting life saving measures.

Police say that the driver was the only person in the vehicle and that he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.