Man loses consciousness, crashes into Zeeland hospital building

ZEELAND, Mich — Deputies in Zeeland are investigating after a man crashed his vehicle into a hospital building early Thursday morning.

The incident happened around 3:40 a.m. at the Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital medical office building.

According to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office, a 57-year-old Fennville man was driving himself to the hospital for medical treatment when he lost consciousness and crashed into the building. The vehicle struck the building and broke through the front wall.

Authorities say no injuries resulted from the crash. The driver was taken to the emergency department for treatment of his original condition.

At 6 a.m. Thursday, Zeeland community hospital released the following statement:

This morning at 4 a.m. a vehicle crashed into the Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital medical office building, located to the east of the main hospital. The building was closed and unoccupied at the time. We are working with local law enforcement to investigate the incident.

The incident is currently under investigation. Drugs and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash.

