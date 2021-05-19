Man missing from adult foster care facility in Ottawa County

Juntunen left the facility unannounced at around 11:40 p.m. Tuesday and his currently location is unknown.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man.

Police say 34-year-old Jared Juntunen is a resident of the Harbor Point Adult Foster Care Home, located at 17160 130th Avenue. Juntunen left the facility unannounced at around 11:40 p.m. Tuesday and his currently location is unknown.

Juntunen is approximately 5’11” and weighs about 200 pounds. He is described as having green eyes and short, blond hair. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie and orange shorts.

Anyone with information on Juntunen’s whereabouts is asked to contact Ottawa County Central Dispatch at 800-249-0911.

