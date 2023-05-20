FOUND: 72-year-old man from Gaines Twp. found safe

Larry DeVault has been found safe.

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — UPDATE (5/20/2023 @ 1:55 p.m.): Larry DeVault has been found safe by the Kent County Sheriff's Office.

Original story (5/20/2023 @ 1:48 p.m.): A man from Gaines Township is missing, the Kent County Sheriff's Office says. They're asking for the public's help to bring him home.

Police say Larry DeVault, 72, walked away from the 6200 block of Eaton Avenue SE around 11 a.m. Saturday.

He was last seen wearing a dark shirt, black jeans, a black utility back brace and a baseball hat. He is about six feet tall and will likely be confused if you see him.

The Sheriff's Office is asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact them at 616-336-3113.

