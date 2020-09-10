Man missing out of Van Buren County

A man with a "mild form of Bell's-Palsy" is missing out of Van Buren County, according to the sheriff's office.

VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — Authorities in Van Buren County are looking for a 45-year-old man last seen on Oct. 7.

According to a press release from the Van Buren County Sheriff's Office, Jimmy Green, of Parchment, was visiting friends in Lawrence.

He was in the area of Black Street on Oct. 7, helping pick up sticks in the yard, when friends told authorities he walked away without saying a word. Green was last seen walking west from Blackman Street on St. Joseph Street around 4:30 p.m.

The sheriff's office said about 5 p.m., Green asked to borrow a phone and call his family from a home on the corner of East James Street and Elizabeth Street in Lawrence.

Green's family says he has a mild form of Bell's-Palsy giving him a slight speech impediment. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, khaki pants, and a military-style boonie hat. He is about 5'5" tall and around 205 pounds. Green has green eyes and brown hair. He current has a full goatee and mustache.

Anyone with information can contact the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office at 269-657-3101, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-342-7867, or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

