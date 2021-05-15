Man pinned in car, injured in Olive Twp. crash

The man suffered non-life threatening injuries and was transported to Zeeland Hospital, police say.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A 54-year-old Holland man suffered non-life threatening injuries after being trapped in his car following a two-vehicle crash.

Police say the incident happened around 8:13 p.m. Saturday in Olive Township. A Volkswagen Atlas was stopped at a stop light on US-31 when a Chevy Tahoe failed to stop, according to police. The Tahoe ran into the back of the Atlas.

The driver of the Tahoe was pinned in his vehicle until emergency personnel extricated him, police say. He was then transported to Zeeland Hospital with leg and hip injuries.

The driver and passenger of the Atlas were both uninjured. This crash remains under investigation.

