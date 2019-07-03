OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — The first unit on the scene of a house fire in Tallmadge Township late Wednesday, March 6 say flames were pouring out of the home. But despite the danger, the homeowner was inside trying to rescue his dogs and he refused to come out.

Just after 9 p.m. Ottawa County Sheriff's deputy entered the basement of the home where he found the man and got him out of the building.

Two people were taken to Spectrum Health Hospital in downtown Grand Rapids to be treated for smoke inhalation. A deputy was also treated for smoke inhalation at the scene.

The house was on Winans Street between Linden Drive and 26th Avenue, near Grand Valley State University's Allendale campus.

The home was a total loss but it's not yet clear what started the fire.

It's not clear if the dogs survived.

Phil Dawson 13 ON YOUR SIDE

