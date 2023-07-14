Man adopts kitten he rescues from box in the middle of the road

Chad Vandenbosch found five kittens in the box and believes they were thrown out someone's car window. Only one was still alive.

HOLLAND, Mich. — A Holland man was shocked by what he saw while driving this week, a life in peril in the middle of the road.

Chad Vandenbosch spotted it while driving in Holland on Wednesday.

"I noticed the truck in front of me ran over a box," says Vandenbosch.

Unfortunately, it wasn't an empty box.

"I noticed there was a little cat kind of flopped out," says Vandenbosch. "And I was like, oh no. So I swerved around it because I had a trailer."

Vandenbosch immediately turned around. He found five kittens in the box and believes they were thrown out someone's car window.

Only one was still alive.

"I just put her in my lap and just booked it to my vet," he says.

East Holland Veterinary Clinic determined the cat is about five weeks old. Miraculously, she came away with no major injuries, only a respiratory infection.

"She was very malnourished, but now she's eating," says Vandenbosch.

He dropped her off at the vet, but knew he couldn't leave her.

"When I picked her up, she gave me that ASPCA look, you know, that classic commercial look," says Vandenbosch. "I'm like, well, you got my heart there."

Now, her name is Lucy, and joins two other cats at the Vandenbosch house. He says those cats came from a shelter.

"It just kind of hit home a little bit because I know I wouldn't have the cats I have now if someone decided to do what they tried to do with this cat," he says.

Vandenbosch hopes no one ever abandons their animals this way again.

"No one's gonna judge you if you just want to drop them off at a shelter or the humane society," he says. "That's what they're there for."

The case has been referred to police, with animal cruelty charges carrying a fine and jail time. Punishments that could be avoided with just a little compassion.

"That could be the best cat in the world," he says. "You don't know unless you give it a chance."

