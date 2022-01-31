'I'll never forget that scream': Man pulls teen from Ottawa Co. rollover crash

Michael Porter was heading to work Saturday afternoon driving eastbound on I-96 in Crockery Township when a crash happened only yards ahead of him.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — The saying goes: Right place at the right time. And for a Muskegon man, he said that couldn't be more true for him this past Saturday when he witnessed an accident on I-96.

"I saw the car tumble, and then the motor fly out of it," said Michael Porter. "I pulled over immediately and ran up to the car."

Porter was heading to work Saturday afternoon driving eastbound on I-96 in Crockery Township when the crash happened only yards ahead of him.

"I heard a girl screaming at the top of her lungs," he said. "She was just screaming, 'My brother, my brother!'"

The Chevy Malibu had rolled several times after trying to pass a truck and merge into the left lane. Inside was a 17-year-old boy and his 16-year-old sister, who was the passenger.

"I told her to cover her eyes, and when I was sure they were covered, I punched out the back window," said Porter. "Then she squeezed out, and I pulled her out through the back window."

Her brother, though, was still stuck.

"I stuck my head into the car and asked him if he was okay," Porter said. "He said he was, but I could see blood coming out of his nose and it looked like his leg was pinned under the steering wheel."

Porter said that smoke was coming from the car, so he was initially worried about an explosion. But when he remembered the motor had come out, he knew that wouldn't happen. He was actually on his way to his job at Select Auto selling used cars so his knowledge came in handy.

Porter waited until first responders could safely get the teen out of the car, and he and his sister were taken to the hospital. Luckily, both had only minor injuries.

"Hearing that poor girl scream is something that I will never not hear," said Porter. "I'm just glad she's okay."

The driver of the pickup truck, a 45-year-old man from Muskegon, wasn't hurt.

"He actually gave me some napkins for my hands because I was bleeding," said Porter.

But the whole situation weighed heavily on Porter's heart even days after it happened. He has an 18-year-old son and would want someone to help him if they were there.

"When I was sitting at home pulling glass out of my knuckle, I just kept replaying that in my mind," he said. "It was such a surreal moment."

Porter said the family of the teenagers reached out to him after the accident and thanked him for his help. He said was just relieved that they were okay.

"They definitely had somebody watching out for them that day," he said. "Somebody up above, or some guardian angels for sure."

Related video:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.