Robber hits same bank that had its ATM stolen earlier this week

Earlier this week, thieves attempted to steal an entire ATM from the same bank.

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — A man held up a Kent County bank Thursday morning and got away with cash, the sheriff's office said.

It happened just before 10:30 a.m. at the Chase Bank on Kalamazoo Avenue between 60th Avenue SE and M-6.

This is the same bank that just days earlier, thieves in a pickup truck attempted to haul away an ATM.

Deputies said they believe the suspect came into the bank and demanded cash from staff using a note. He didn't appear to have a weapon, and it wasn't implied that he had one.

The suspect is described as a heavy-set Black man wearing a dark bucket hat, surgical mask, white shirt and light blue jeans.

He left the bank with an undetermined amount of cash in a tan-colored Chevrolet Malibu. He was headed north.

If you have information that could help to move the investigation forward, please call the KCSO at 616-632-6125, or call Silent Observer at 616-774-2345 to report information safely and anonymously.

