Man seriously hurt after crash with semi-truck

KENTWOOD, Mich. — A man is in serious condition after a crash with a semi-truck in Kentwood Monday morning.

Police say the crash happened just before 9 a.m. in the 3000 block of Breton Road SE when a pickup truck collided with a semi that was pulling into the road from a business.

The driver of the pickup truck was pinned inside the vehicle. After being extricated, the driver was transported to Spectrum Hospital, where he is in serious condition, according to police.

The driver of the semi was uninjured. Speed is believed to be a factor in the crash.

