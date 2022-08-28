Man suffers serious injuries after boat collides with south pier in Holland

None of the boat's five occupants were thrown and the boat was still floating after the crash, police say.

HOLLAND, Michigan — A man is hospitalized after crashing a boat into a pier in Holland, the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says.

Police say a 43-year-old man from Zeeland was driving a 25-foot Monterey boat while approaching the pier in Holland. The man then turned east and collided with the end of the south pier.

The driver suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital. The other occupants had minor or no injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the Sheriff's Office.

