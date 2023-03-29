Man, 30, seriously injured after going off road, crashing into ditch in Ottawa Co.

The man may have suffered a medical emergency while driving, deputies say. He was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A man is seriously injured after a crash in Ottawa County Wednesday night, the Sheriff's Office said.

The incident happened around 6:18 on westbound I-96 near 68th Avenue.

Deputies say a 30-year-old man from Spring Lake was driving westbound on I-96 when he left the road to the right. The driver then collided with a ditch, causing the car to roll across the 68th Avenue westbound onramp and come to a rest on the northside of the onramp.

The man may have suffered a medical emergency while driving, deputies say. He was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

The 68th Avenue onramp to westbound I-96 was closed for around an hour while crews cleaned up the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by the Sheriff's Office.

