Man, 30, seriously injured after going off road, crashing into ditch in Ottawa Co.

The man may have suffered a medical emergency while driving, deputies say. He was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.
Credit: WZZM

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A man is seriously injured after a crash in Ottawa County Wednesday night, the Sheriff's Office said. 

The incident happened around 6:18 on westbound I-96 near 68th Avenue. 

Deputies say a 30-year-old man from Spring Lake was driving westbound on I-96 when he left the road to the right. The driver then collided with a ditch, causing the car to roll across the 68th Avenue westbound onramp and come to a rest on the northside of the onramp.

The 68th Avenue onramp to westbound I-96 was closed for around an hour while crews cleaned up the scene. 

The crash remains under investigation by the Sheriff's Office.  

    

