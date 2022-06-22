Man shot, hospitalized by Albion Police after pointing gun at officers

Family members say the suspect was taking psychological medication and drinking alcohol, which caused him to be irrational.

ALBION, Mich. — A man is injured after being shot by officers in Albion, Michigan, police say.

Earlier on Wednesday, family members told the Albion Department of Public Safety that a relative was having psychological issues. They believed he was taking psychological medication and drinking alcohol, which caused him to be irrational.

Family said the man told them he wanted to kill another relative, whom he fought with weeks prior.

Three police units began searching for the subject. Around 6:30 p.m., officers received a call of an unwanted subject on the porch of the relative who had been threatened.

The relative ran out of the back door as the suspect broke in through the front of the residence on the 700 block of N Eaton Street.

When officers arrived, the front door was open. Police confronted the suspect, who started raising his gun at officers.

Officers ordered the suspect to drop the weapon multiple times, police say. One officer fired and struck the individual, who then fell to the floor.

Police say two of the officers on the scene were Crisis Intervention Team certified.

Officers began first aid and CPR until an ambulance arrived, which transported the suspect to a nearby hospital.

His gun was turned over to the Michigan State Police. Albion police have asked that state police also investigate the incident.

The officer is on paid administrative leave awaiting investigation results.

