Man shot Friday morning in Ottawa County, police searching for suspect

The victim is currently being treated at an area hospital.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A 25-year-old man is in stable condition after being shot Friday morning in Ottawa County, police say.

The incident happened near the area of 128th Avenue and Lincoln Street in Robinson Township and was reported at approximately 6:15 a.m. The victim is currently being treated at an area hospital.

Police are now searching for the suspect, who is described as a 20-year-old man with long, blond hair. He was last seen on foot in the area and was wearing blue shorts and a black sweatshirt.

Investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office or Silent Observer at 1-877-88-SILENT.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.