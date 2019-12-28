GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man is in critical condition after being shot in the upper body overnight Saturday.

The shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. in a parking lot outside the Metro Bar on Division Avenue in Grand Rapids. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Right now there is no suspect information and police and forensics are on scene processing evidence.

This is a developing story and we will continue to bring you more information as it becomes available.

