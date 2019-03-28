MONTCALM COUNTY, Mich. — Michigan State Police and Montcalm County deputies are searching for two suspects after a shooting Thursday.

The shooting happened in the 1000 block of Bluebird Lane and Townline Lake in Belvidere Township. 

Police said they are looking for a man and a woman connected to the case. 

Michigan State Police said an altercation occurred and several gunshots were heard before people left the residence. 

Suspects in Montcalm Shooting
When police arrived they said a 61-year-old man was suffering from a gun shot wound to the head. He was taken to by Aeromed to a Grand Rapids and his current condition is not known.

The suspects police are looking for are Andrea Lynn Lake a 35-year-old woman with brown hair and blue eyes, along with Craig Duane Lake, a 31-year-old man with brown hair, blue eyes. 

The couple is believed to be traveling in a tan or gold colored 1993 F-150 with the Michigan plate DVH3989.  Police said the couple is also believed to be traveling with a three-year-old child. 

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Lakeview State Police Post or Silent Observer at (866)774-2345.

