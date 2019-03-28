MONTCALM COUNTY, Mich. — Michigan State Police and Montcalm County deputies are searching for two suspects after a shooting Thursday.

The shooting happened in the 1000 block of Bluebird Lane and Townline Lake in Belvidere Township.

Police said they are looking for a man and a woman connected to the case.

Michigan State Police said an altercation occurred and several gunshots were heard before people left the residence.

Michigan State Police

When police arrived they said a 61-year-old man was suffering from a gun shot wound to the head. He was taken to by Aeromed to a Grand Rapids and his current condition is not known.

The suspects police are looking for are Andrea Lynn Lake a 35-year-old woman with brown hair and blue eyes, along with Craig Duane Lake, a 31-year-old man with brown hair, blue eyes.

The couple is believed to be traveling in a tan or gold colored 1993 F-150 with the Michigan plate DVH3989. Police said the couple is also believed to be traveling with a three-year-old child.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Lakeview State Police Post or Silent Observer at (866)774-2345.

