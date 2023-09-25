x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Police: Man shot, seriously injured in shooting stemming from 'large fight' in Wyoming

Police were called to the scene on reports of a large fight. The man was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
Credit: 13 ON YOUR SIDE

WYOMING, Mich. — A man is in serious condition after being shot Sunday in Wyoming.

Police say the incident happened just before 8 p.m. near the intersection of Marquette Street and Nagel Avenue SW. Officers were called to the scene on reports of a large fight. 

After arriving, officers found a 24-year-old Grand Rapids man who had been shot multiple times. He was taken to a hospital in serious condition.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Wyoming police detectives at 616-530-7300 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345, 1-866-774-2345 or https://www.silentobserver.org.

Related Articles

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Watch 13 ON YOUR SIDE for free on RokuAmazon Fire TV Stick, and on your phone. 

More Videos

In Other News

Assembly surprise stuns Teacher of the Week

Before You Leave, Check This Out