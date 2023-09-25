Police: Man shot, seriously injured in shooting stemming from 'large fight' in Wyoming

Police were called to the scene on reports of a large fight. The man was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

WYOMING, Mich. — A man is in serious condition after being shot Sunday in Wyoming.

Police say the incident happened just before 8 p.m. near the intersection of Marquette Street and Nagel Avenue SW. Officers were called to the scene on reports of a large fight.

After arriving, officers found a 24-year-old Grand Rapids man who had been shot multiple times. He was taken to a hospital in serious condition.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Wyoming police detectives at 616-530-7300 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345, 1-866-774-2345 or https://www.silentobserver.org.

