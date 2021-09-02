Man shot overnight at Wyoming apartment complex

The incident is currently under investigation, and police say no suspects have been identified.

WYOMING, Mich. — A man is in stable condition Thursday morning after suffering multiple gunshot wounds in the City of Wyoming, police say.

Officers responded to the 4100 block of Crooked Tree Road SW after receiving several calls about hearing gun shots. Once at the scene, first responders found a man in his apartment with multiple bullet wounds.

The victim was taken to an area hospital where he is listed in stable condition.

The incident is currently under investigation, and police say no suspects have been identified.

Anyone with information is asked to call Wyoming Police at 616-530-7300 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

