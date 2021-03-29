Man stabbed multiple times Sunday night in Wyoming

Preliminary investigation indicates that a verbal argument turned into a physical fight.

WYOMING, Mich — A man was stabbed several times Sunday evening in Wyoming.

Police say the incident happened at around 9:45 p.m. in the 2300 block of Barberry Drive SE. Upon arrival, officers found a man with several stab wounds.

Preliminary investigation indicates that a verbal argument turned into a physical fight. During the fight, the victim was stabbed several times. The victim was taken to an area hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect, a 41-year-old man, was taken into custody and lodged at the Kent County Jail for assault with intent to murder.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Wyoming Department of Public Safety at 616-530-7300 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

