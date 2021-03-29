Man stabbed, seriously injured in Ottawa County

Police say the injuries are severe. The man was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich — A man was left seriously injured Monday morning in Ottawa County.

Police received a call from a resident in the 8500 block of 120th Avenue shortly after 1 a.m., reporting that a victim was lying on his front porch and that the victim said he had been stabbed.

Upon arrival, officers found a 54-year-old man with multiple stab wounds. The victim also told deputies that he was stabbed somewhere along the roadway on 120th Ave.

The case is currently under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Silent Observer at 1-877-88-SILENT.

