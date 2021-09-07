Man steals South Haven fire vehicle, officer crashes while dealing with the incident

The man broke windows at the station, gained entry and stole the car. While dealing with it, the officer received non-life-threatening injuries from a car crash.

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — An emergency vehicle was stolen from the South Haven Emergency Services station in Allegan County. While dealing with the incident, an officer was injured from a car crash.

Around 4 p.m. on Tuesday, a man broke windows at the station, gained entry and stole the car. The suspect also allegedly broke into other buildings in the area.

Police have since arrested the man and found the stolen vehicle. The suspect is a 42-year-old from South Haven.

The man is lodged at the Allegan County Jail pending arraignment on felony charges for breaking and entering, vehicle theft and other charges.

During the incident, an officer was involved in a car crash. The officer was transported to Bronson South Haven with non-life-threatening injuries.

Michigan State Police are still investigating the incident.

