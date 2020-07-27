Man struck by car, killed in Wyoming

The incident occurred at south Division Avenue and 39th Street southwest.

WYOMING, Mich. — A 47-year-old man has died after being hit by a car Sunday night.

Wyoming Department of Public Safety officers responded to a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle Sunday at approximately 10:05 p.m. The incident occurred at south Division Avenue and 39th Street southwest.

Police say that preliminary investigation indicates the man was trying to cross south Division Avenue, where there is no crosswalk, when he was struck by a northbound vehicle.

The man was transported to a local area hospital but succumbed to his injuries in the morning hours of Monday. His name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The driver and passenger of the northbound vehicle were both uninjured.

