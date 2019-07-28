MECOSTA COUNTY, Mich. - Around 10 p.m. Saturday, Mecosta County deputies were dispatched to a single-car crash on Pierce Road near 170th Avenue where they found a 54-year-old man who had suffered a series of seizures and crashed his car.

Authorities said he was traveling eastbound on Pierce Road when the seizures caused him to leave the roadway.

The man was taken to the hospital with possible life-threatening injuries.

