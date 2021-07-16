Man suffers serious burns at Fremont Meijer, airlifted to hospital

His condition was not immediately released.

FREMONT, Mich. — A man was airlifted to the hospital after suffering serious burns at the Fremont Meijer Friday afternoon.

Police say it happened at 2:15 p.m. when Fremont fire and police were dispatched on reports of a man with serious burns to his arms and chest at the Meijer store, located at 4665 S. Green Avenue.

Bystanders gave immediate medical attention to the victim before he was airlifted by Grand Rapids Aero Med to Spectrum Hospital.

His condition was not immediately released.

Fremont Police are continuing to investigate what happened, however they believe there is no threat to the public.