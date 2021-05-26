Man who says he was wrongly convicted in '89 could go free

Poole has repeatedly declared his innocence.

DETROIT — Attorneys say a man who insists he was wrongly convicted is returning to court and is expected to be released from prison after 32 years.

The case involves Gilbert Poole Jr., who was convicted in the fatal stabbing of Robert Mejia. Mejia's body was found in a Pontiac field in 1988.

Poole has repeatedly declared his innocence. In 2015, the Michigan Court of Appeals ordered DNA testing of biological material gathered by police at the time of the murder.

Oakland County Judge Rae Lee Chabot has scheduled hearing by video conference. The attorney general’s office and the Innocence Project at WMU-Cooley Law School later plan an event at a Jackson park, not far from a Jackson prison.

