Man charged with busting out six car windows by throwing rocks arraigned in court

Police say six cars parked in Grand Rapids were damaged in the incident. The 29-year-old suspect faces one count of malicious destruction of property in the case.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The 29-year-old man accused of smashing out the windows of six parked cars in Grand Rapids earlier this week told detectives he was upset his roommates told him to move out.

Benito Mongbongo is charged with one count of malicious destruction of property in connection to rocks that were thrown at vehicles near 42nd and Kalamazoo in Grand Rapids Monday.

All told, six cars were damaged in the incident, some with windows broken or windshields smashed, according to investigators.

When police were called to the area, an officer spotted Mongbongo carrying a stroller and a car seat walking away from a car.

That vehicle had the tailgate open and the windshield smashed.

According to court documents, Mongbongo told the officer he was taking the stroller to the trash.

After he was taken into custody, Mongbongo told the officer he had some issues with the friends he was living with and that they wanted him to leave.

He told police he smashed all of the car windows out because they wanted him to move out, though we're told none of the cars damaged belonged to the suspect's friends.

Authorities also said one of the vehicles had their car seat and stroller stolen.

