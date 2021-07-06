x
'Mandalorian' actor Dominic Pace to visit GR Thursday

Pace will be signing copies of his new fan-made comic and prints of his character, Gekko the bounty hunter.
Credit: AP
This image released by Disney Plus shows a scene from "The Mandalorian." An announcement on the Star Wars Twitter account Wednesday said new episodes would be available on Disney+ starting on Oct. 30. (Disney Plus via AP)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Dominic Pace, known for his role as Gekko the bounty hunter in "The Mandalorian", will come from a galaxy far, far away to visit Grand Rapids Thursday afternoon. 

Tardy's Collector's Corner is hosting a meet-and-greet from 2 p.m. until 7 p.m. Pace will be signing copies of his fan-made comic and prints of his character from the hit Disney+ series. 

Gekko challenge coins and "Beskar steel," a type of Mandalorian iron from the show, will also be available for purchase and signing.

For more information on the event, click here.

