'Mandalorian' actor Dominic Pace to visit GR Thursday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Dominic Pace, known for his role as Gekko the bounty hunter in "The Mandalorian", will come from a galaxy far, far away to visit Grand Rapids Thursday afternoon.

Tardy's Collector's Corner is hosting a meet-and-greet from 2 p.m. until 7 p.m. Pace will be signing copies of his fan-made comic and prints of his character from the hit Disney+ series.

Gekko challenge coins and "Beskar steel," a type of Mandalorian iron from the show, will also be available for purchase and signing.

