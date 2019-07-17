MANISTEE, Mich — These days, it seems like there's a record for everything: Tallest man, oldest dog, ugliest cat, but one man in Manistee, Michigan has done something extraordinary.

"The attempt itself is an attempt by me to pay it back to the firefighters who came before me, to the guys that are still here, to the community, and to firefighters worldwide," explained Fred LaPoint, a recently retired firefighter of the Manistee Fire Department.

He successfully petitioned Guinness World Records to add a new category and certify the Manistee Fire Station as the oldest continuously manned operating fire station in the world.

On June 17 that record was confirmed. It took two years to get all the records together to certify the firehouse for Guinness.

The historic firehouse is a staple of downtown Manistee for more than a century. It was built in 1888 for just over $7,500.

Just a few weeks after getting the world record, Fred LaPoint retired. He served the Manistee Fire Department for 40 years and three months.

"The one thing that is constant is change."

The Manistee fire station is located at 281 First Street. They do not offer set tour times but are happy to show visitors around when staff is available.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.