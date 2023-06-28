Former Kent Co. deputy acquitted on assault charges dies suddenly from illness

Marcelo Aranda reportedly died after a brief illness on June 19 while in Mexico, according to his attorney, Josh Kuiper.

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — The former Kent County deputy who was acquitted on charges in the alleged beating of a driver at a rest stop has died.

Marcelo Aranda reportedly died suddenly after a brief illness on June 19 while in Mexico, according to his attorney, Josh Kuiper.

Aranda was found not guilty in an Ingham County courtroom in May following a two-day trial.

The case stems back to Aug. 19, 2022, when Aranda, who was off-duty at the time, pursued a driver—identified as Tyler Lueken—and attempted a citizen's arrest after he says Lueken was driving erratically on I-96.

That incident, which was caught on a cell phone, resulted in Aranda approaching Lueken's vehicle yelling and eventually pulling him out and punching him on the ground.

Aranda believed Lueken was drunk during the incident. Lueken was later charged with a DUI.

Aranda was fired from the Kent County Sheriff's Office a month after the incident.

A GoFundMe has been started to support Aranda's family following his death. So far, over $16,000 has been raised out of a $25,000 goal.

Aranda's funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.

