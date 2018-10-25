MUSKEGON, Mich.- A Michigan organization is urging voters to think again about legalizing marijuana.

Healthy and Productive Michigan hosted events called "Community Voices, in eight regions in the state. One of those meetings was held Thursday in Muskegon.

Families, medical professionals, recovering addicts and others discussed how the easy access of marijuana changed their lives.

Organizers for Healthy and Productive Michigan say it's important to hear the stories of families whose lives have been negatively affected by marijuana.

Supporters of the say pot should regulated like alcohol, and could bring added business investment and tax revenue in our state.

The proposal would:

Allow individuals age 21 and older to purchase, possess and use marijuana and marijuana-infused edibles and grow up to 12 marijuana plants for personal consumption.

Impose a 10-ounce limit for marijuana kept at residences and require that amounts over 2.5 ounces be secured in locked containers.

Create a state licensing system for marijuana businesses including growers, processors, transporters and retailers.

Allow municipalities to ban or restrict marijuana businesses.

Permit commercial sales of marijuana and marijuana-infused edibles through state-licensed retailers, subject to a new 10 percent tax earmarked for schools, road and municipalities where marijuana businesses are located.

If voters agree with the proposal, they should vote yes and if they oppose legalization, vote no. The election is held November 6.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

