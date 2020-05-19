Recreational, medical marijuana dispensary opens in Grant

This new High Profile location is the third in a series of provisioning centers the company is scheduled to open in Michigan within the next two years.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Cannabis producer and retailer C3 Industries announced the opening of its latest dispensary Tuesday morning. It will be housed in a 3,000 square foot space in Grant, Mich.

C3 Industries is headquartered in Ann Arbor, and has a product line called Cloud Cover Cannabis and a retail network called High Profile.

This new High Profile location is the third in a series of provisioning centers the company is scheduled to open in Michigan within the next two years.

Grant’s High Profile will sell a broad selection of C3’s Cloud Cover Cannabis products including edibles, flower, vaporizers and topicals. It will also carry a selection of products from third-party brands.

The store is located on M-37 at 262 South Maple Street in Grant, about 30 miles north of Grand Rapids.

“Grant is an ideal location due to the incredible local community, as well as its importance as a major north-south artery from Grand Rapids to Traverse City,” said C3 Industries CEO Ankur Rungta. “Grand Rapids will not have recreational dispensaries until next year, so we believe that there is pent up demand in this part of the state and we’re excited to serve the local community with high quality cannabis products in a convenient location.”

The shop is licensed for both medical and recreational sales. Curb-side pick-up will be available until permission is granted for the showroom to open.

