City leaders in Grand Rapids restrict marijuana businesses from being near youth centers

The city commission voted that marijuana businesses can't be near youth centers.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Muskegon, Lowell and Nunica are all places where you can now buy recreational marijuana.

But West Michigan's largest city is still not on the list.

"I would say it is behind a bit because they got started late," says Ben Wrigley with Cannalex Law.

And now the rules just got tougher.

Last week the Grand Rapids City Commission voted 6 to 1 in favor of banning any future marijuana business to be within 1,000 feet of a youth center, which proponents say will help prevent teens from smoking. But critics say it will hurt growth and limit opportunities.

"We think it's going to have a better outcome for people in Grand Rapids....it's all terribly frustrating," says First Ward Commissioner Jon O'Conner

Existing medical marijuana businesses will not have to move, but legal experts say it was already challenging to find qualified real estate in Grand Rapids and now it's even harder.

"As they put the layers of restrictions on they began to eliminate the numbers of possible locations for someone to operate," says Wrigley.

