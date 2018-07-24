GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Tuesday is set to be a big day for medical marijuana patients and license holders.

Grand Rapids city leaders are tasked with drafting an ordinance that meets the needs of the city, and the community, however, it's not a one size fits all measure. City commissioners are gearing up for the high probability of the passage of recreational marijuana on the November ballot. The ordinance is also creating zoning and land use ordinances in the event it passes.

The Planning Commission designed a 'hybrid approach' which implemented suggestions from the planning board, city and the public to allow for entrepreneurs to start businesses within the city. One of the bigger concerns commissioners have, is the potential for 'Big Cannabis,' big-box marijuana businesses to infiltrate the city, leaving little land use for local entrepreneurs.

A final decision has yet to be made. Suzanne Schulz with the planning department is now tasked to create a final ordinance with changes made by commissioners during Tuesday morning's committee meeting. Those changes include increasing buffer zones where provisioning centers and other marijuana facilities would be located. The buffer zones are to protect schools, child care facilities, churches, rehabilitation centers, parks and playgrounds. Commissioners added the option for those business owners to wave the 1,000 - 2,000 foot buffer zones, if they choose.

Commissioner Senita Lenear said she feels this ordinance has been rushed and wants more time to talk to about the pros and cons and to understand the nuances of the laws before casting a final vote.

Commissioner Joe Jones believes the ordinance language must allow for equal opportunity for minorities and those disenfranchised to be a part of the industry. He said local ownership must be a priority, before the city allows 'Big Cannabis,' to flood the city.

There are still many questions and discussion to be had. City Commissioners will return to the dais Tuesday evening at 7 p.m., to make a final decision whether or not to allow medical marijuana businesses inside city limits.

