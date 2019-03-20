GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The city of Grand Rapids received 89 applications for medical marijuana business licenses with 82 of those for provisioning centers, six for growing facilities and one for safety, compliance and secure transfers.

The city will conduct a lottery drawing at 2 p.m. April 12 to determine the order in which the applications will be considered.

The planning department expects 30 to 40 medical dispensaries to hit the city, along with five to eight growers.

Companies are required by the city to notify residents that live within 300 feet of the location that they are hoping to open a marijuana facility.

