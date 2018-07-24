GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - At Tuesday's city commission meeting, the city adopted an ordinance to allow medical marijuana businesses in Grand Rapids.

Since medical marijuana was legalized in Michigan in 2009, the city of Grand Rapids has not allowed any "provisioning centers," more commonly known as "dispensaries."

With Tuesday's unanimous vote, the city has decided to allow them. The ordinance goes into effect on Nov. 1.

There was some back-and-forth between the city commission's proposed ordinance and plans from the city's planning commission. The Planning Commission designed a 'hybrid approach' in the ordinance, which implemented suggestions from the planning board, the city and the public to allow for entrepreneurs to start businesses within the city.

The city commission on Tuesday morning added several amendments and came up with a new ordinance that is less restrictive than the planning staff's proposal, but it is more restrictive that the City Planning Commission's original recommendation.

Under this ordinance, up to 53 provisioning centers and 83 medical marijuana facilities, like growers, processors, secure transports and safety compliance, will be allowed in the city with proper licensing and land use approval.

The Planning Department recommended 41 sites, and the Planning Commission pushed for 143 provisional centers and 293 other facilities.

There are other stipulations as well, including all facilities must be at least 1,000 feet from child care centers, schools, parks, playground, places of worship, rehab facilities and residential zones. Additionally, a 2,000-foot distance is required between provisioning centers and 1,000 feet between other marijuana facilities.

At Tuesday's meeting, public comment continued to pour in with some voicing their concerns about marijuana usage among young people with others saying that marijuana can be a medical necessity.

Other cities in Michigan like Lansing, Kalamazoo, Ann Arbor and Detroit have previously all allowed medical marijuana businesses to operate within their cities.

Tuesday night's vote was decided ahead of the election in November, where recreational marijuana is going to be voted upon in Michigan.

“This ordinance puts us in a good position if recreational marijuana is passed by state voters this fall and gives local players the best opportunity to get into the business,” said First Ward City Commissioner Jon O’Connor.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM