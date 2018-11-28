HUDSONVILLE, Mich. - The City of Hudsonville followed Grand Haven in banning the selling of and public use of recreational marijuana.

The Hudsonville City Commission voted unanimously on Tuesday evening to opt out of allowing recreational marijuana in the city. At the special session, the city commission was prepared to hear public comment, but all four residents that attended were in support of the ban, according to Mayor Mark Northrup.

Michigan voted to pass Proposal 1 in the Nov. 6 midterm, thereby legalizing recreational marijuana in the state. Since the proposal passed, municipalities and townships have been deciding if marijuana will be allowed with their jurisdictions.

The City of Grand Haven also decided to prohibit the sale of marijuana and its use in public places. Grand Haven, Spring Lake and Hudsonville's decisions fall in line with voters Ottawa County, where the majority voted against Proposal 1.

Municipalities can make several decisions regarding recreational marijuana, from banning it to limiting the number of licenses and facilities. While marijuana is banned in public places in Hudsonville, it is still legal for residents to use recreational marijuana on private property.

Recreational marijuana will be legal statewide on Dec. 6.

