OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. - As a number of Ottawa County leaders are banning recreational pot businesses, there's one local government holding out.

Crockery Township, a rural community of less than 4,000, will be "riding the fence." Township Supervisor Leon Stille says the township doesn't currently feel the need for an outright ban, but instead will look to see how other counties handle Prop 1.

Municipalities have several options when it comes to allowing facilities, from an outright ban to limiting the number of licenses and limiting facilities to specific zones.

Already, the Grand Haven City Council approved two ordinances to amend articles to the city’s code to prohibit the sale of marijuana and use in public places. Medical marijuana facilities were already banned. The ordinances that Grand Haven approved does not ban the possession, use or transportation of marijuana, which are expected to become legal statewide on Dec. 6.

