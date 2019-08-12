EVART, Mich. — Leaders from the first recreational marijuana dispensary on the west side of Michigan say response to their sales has been overwhelming so far.

Lit Provisioning Centers announced Sunday, Dec. 8 they have run out of available flower for recreational customers after the facility began selling recreational marijuana on Friday, Dec. 6.

"We are humbled that our first weekend of adult-use sales at Lit Provisioning Centers in Evart was so well received," said company President Doug Hellyar in a press release.

"People traveled from across the state, braved the cold and stood in line for hours to be among the first to purchase recreational marijuana in Northern Michigan."

The facility welcomed more than 750 customers in less than two days, and sold more than $75,000 in recreational sales.

"This is a clear indication of the demand for high-quality cannabis products among Michiganders, and a testament to the one-of-a-kind experience we provide each of our customers," Hellyar said.

"We will replenish our inventory for adult-use early next week, once we're able to transfer an additional 42 pounds of Lume flower into Lit's inventory for adult-use."

Recreational marijuana sales in Michigan began Sunday, Dec. 1. The first day alone generated $200,000 in sales. Most of the other facilities open in the state so far are in Ann Arbor.

Related video:

Related stories:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.