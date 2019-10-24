GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Willie Patterson grew up in southeast Grand Rapids.

"[I was] born and raised here. I just didn't know how the community would receive it," Patterson said.

Patterson is referring to Wednesday night's meeting where people in the Madison Square neighborhood learned more about the first medical marijuana business that might be coming to the area.

Those questions and comments are being directed at Ankur Rungta, the CEO of C3 industries which owns and operates Marijuana dispensaries in Ann Arbor and near Lansing.

"I think Grand Rapids is a very exciting city and a dynamic city, obviously it's one of the fastest-growing markets in the state," Rungta said.

One of the main questions is security.

"It's a business that generates a lot of money, it's largely a cash business and there can be crime associated with that," Patterson said.

"Security is something that's important to these sites, we're under an extremely heavy layer of regulation from the state and the city specifically when it comes to security," Rungta said.

Another concern is traffic and parking.

"We are in talks to try to secure some parking for the site right now, I can't promise that will happen but we're trying to," Rungta said.

C3 will need approval from the city's planning commission. If that happens they are still more than a year away from opening their doors.

