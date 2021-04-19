Gov. Whitmer joins call for marijuana banking reform

"This legislation ensures that Michigan’s marijuana businesses can grow and access the same resources that all legal businesses can.”

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer today joined a bipartisan call on Congressional leadership to pass the Secure and Fair Enforcement (SAFE) Act, which would remove legal limitations and allow financial institutions to bank with state-licensed cannabis businesses.

Currently, financial institutions are prohibited from doing so, which leaves marijuana businesses with no banking options.

“Michiganders voted overwhelmingly to legalize the use of recreational marijuana in 2018, and we must respect the will of the voters,” Gov. Whitmer said. "This legislation ensures that Michigan’s marijuana businesses can grow and access the same resources that all legal businesses can.”

