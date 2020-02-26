GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The future of recreational marijuana in Grand Rapids is at a standstill after a city commission meeting Tuesday.

City commissioners voted to halt any action regarding recreational pot for the next six months in a morning meeting.

Commissioners also voted to put a moratorium on accepting medical marijuana licenses.

Last month, the city said it would start accepting applications for recreational marijuana shops on April 20, because it is the end of a six-month period that city official use to research, gather public input and develop and adopt zoning regulations.

During the morning meeting, city commissioners said they wanted more time to modify the ordinances to be more beneficial to marginalized communities and local entrepreneurs who are interested in entering the industry.

However, the vote was not unanimous and last night the commission reconvened. The second meeting gave community members the chance to voice their opinions.

Several faith leaders in attendance advocated for the moratorium, saying they didn't want recreational marijuana businesses in their neighborhoods or near churches and other places of worship. However, recreational marijuana activists and potential license holders said the moratorium was a roadblock for interested business owners.

After an hours-long discussion, commissioners were unable to come to an agreement on the medical marijuana moratorium -- which led to the moratorium being thrown out.

The city also could not agree on a date for a public hearing on recreational marijuana.

Grand Rapids currently has one medical marijuana shop, Fluresh on Phillips Avenue SW. It opened earlier this month.

