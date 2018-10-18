GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - We are less than three weeks away from Election Day and the Grand Rapids Chamber of Commerce wants to help voters make informed decisions before heading to the polls.

The chamber hosted a "Cannabis Summit" with business and city leaders to answer questions about Proposal 1, which would legalize recreational use of marijuana.

"The overall point of this event, recognizing that the industry is here in Grand Rapids and it may come to the entire state on a recreational basis, so we need to be prepared, we need to start answering those questions," the Chamber's Vice President of Government Affairs Andy Johnston said.

Nearly 100 community members had a host of questions ranging from business development to health concerns.

"We had people who are interested in getting involved in the industry, we have members who are interested in serving the industry, we have employers who are concerned about what these changes are going to have on their HR policies," Johnston said.

The Chamber of Commerce wants voters to be knowledgeable on the subject before heading to the polls.

"When it comes to policies and ordinances around this industry, it's important to be methodical, careful and cautious, we heard that both from the marijuana industry and those outside the industry," Johnston said.

This conversation is continuing throughout the month up until voting day.

On Oct. 29, at 5 p.m. at the Wealthy Theater, there will be a Prop 1 debate between those opposed and those supporting the proposal.

