Grand Rapids' first medical marijuana dispensary starting recreational sales Friday

Fluresh plans to open a flagship retail store on Friday, Oct. 23

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Michigan cannabis company is making history in Grand Rapids on Friday.

Fluresh was the first medical marijuana dispensary to open within the city limits, and now it will start recreational, adult-use sales on Friday.

“This is a milestone moment not only for Grand Rapids but for all who have pioneered Michigan’s cannabis legalization movement," Tom Benson, Chief Executive Officer of Fluresh said.

The store will offer a large selection of curated and cultivated cannabis products and well-known brands, everything from flower and edibles to extracts, topicals, and more.

In anticipation of high demand, adult-use customers are asked to place their orders online for curbside pick-up or delivery. Medical patients will continue to have the option of shopping in-store by scheduling a consultation with a Fluresh Cannabis Advisor. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, customers are required to wear a mask or face covering while inside the store and social distance.

Fluresh is also offering all new recreational customers and new medical patients a 20% off discount on Fluresh-branded cannabis products on their first order and automatic enrollment in the company’s rewards program.

Hours for the Grand Rapids store, located as 1213 Phillips Ave. SW, are Monday through Sunday, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., and delivery is 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

Fluresh also operates a grow and processing facility in Adrian, Michigan on a 27-acre property where it is licensed to grow up to 11,500 plants.

