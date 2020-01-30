GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids' first medical marijuana dispensary is set to open next week.

Fluresh Provisioning Center will have a grand opening event on Friday, Feb. 7 at 10 a.m. It's located at 1213 Phillips Ave. SW.

This is the company's second location in Michigan. There is also a dispensary in Adrian, Mich.

Both locations have the operations to grow, harvest, process, provision and package medical cannabis.

The Grand Rapids location will be open until 9 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 7.

"We think it is one of the most beautiful, welcoming, comfortable spaces that we can create because we really wanted to make this a place so that any medical cannabis patient would feel really comfortable coming in and be welcomed and find the type of support and assortment that they would like to find," Fluresh CEO Leah Bailey said. "I think if you're a patient looking for medicine and to be able to drive 10 minutes instead of an hour - it's a huge advantage and we really hope to be welcoming and have them feel like they've got someone in their own neighborhood who can serve their needs."

The city of Grand Rapids will start accepting recreational marijuana applications on April 20. Grand Rapids is one of few cities that decided to opt-in to allowing recreational marijuana shops after the voters decided to legalize marijuana during the 2018 election. Fluresh plans to apply for a recreational business license as soon as it becomes available.

There are already two recreational shops in West Michigan, both in the city of Muskegon. The first recreational pot shop in Kent County is planning on opening up early in 2020.

Learn more about Fluresh at www.fluresh.com.

